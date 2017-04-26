World Cup: Video referees for Russia 2018, says Fifa president Gianni Infantino

Media playback is not supported on this device Video refereeing: David Elleray explains which decisions will be reviewed

Video referees will be used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has confirmed.

The video assistant referee (VAR) technology can only review incidents relating to goals, red cards, mistaken identities and penalties.

"We will use video refereeing because we've had nothing but positive feedback so far," Infantino said.

Video assistance was introduced for the first time in a Fifa competition at the Club World Cup in Japan in December.

It was used to correct two decisions as Spain beat France in a friendly last month, having previously been used in France's 3-1 friendly win in Italy last September.

The system has been tested in several domestic leagues, with Australia's A-League becoming the first top-tier competition to employ the technology earlier this month.

It could also be used in English football as soon as August, bringing forward the start of a planned trial by several months.

The Football Association had initially said the technology could be trialled in the FA Cup in January 2018, but it might now begin in the EFL Cup first round.