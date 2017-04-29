Tottenham v Arsenal: Pick your combined north London derby XI
-
- From the section Football
Tottenham can end 22 years of Arsenal supremacy in this weekend's north London derby - but how many Spurs players would get in your combined team?
The last time Spurs finished higher than the Gunners was in the 1994-95 season.
That could change if Mauricio Pochettino's side beat the Gunners on Sunday (16:30 BST).
So, would more Spurs or Arsenal players make your starting XI?
