Neil Taylor: Wales defender banned for two games after tackle on Seamus Coleman

Referee Nicola Rizzoli shows Neil Taylor a red card for his tackle on Seamus Coleman

Wales defender Neil Taylor has been suspended for two matches for his leg-breaking tackle on the Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

Taylor, 28, was sent off for the tackle during Wales' goalless World Cup qualifier in Dublin in March.

He will be banned for Wales' next two qualifiers against Serbia in June and Austria in September.

Everton full-back Coleman is expected to face a long lay-off having had surgery on his fibula and tibia.

The 28-year-old's club manager, Ronald Koeman, and captain, Phil Jagielka, visited him at his home in the Republic of Ireland.

The Republic are second in Group D, level on points with leaders Serbia and four ahead of Wales in third.