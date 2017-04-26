BBC Sport - Man City v Man Utd: 'Manchester derby all about top four finish'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "looking forward" to the Manchester derby on Thursday, while Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels the fixture is all about finishing in the top four.

MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester City v Manchester United

READ MORE: First-season failure? The high stakes of the Manchester derby

Follow text commentary of Manchester City v Manchester United on this website on Thursday 27 April from 19:00 BST.

