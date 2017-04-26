BBC Sport - Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Managers look ahead to 'big' Tees-Wear derby
Managers look ahead to 'big' Tees-Wear derby
- From the section Football
Before Wednesday's Tees-Wear derby, Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew feels his side's recent form has been a "massive disappointment" while Sunderland manager David Moyes believes a win would be the "first part" of survival in the Premier League.
Follow text commentary of Middlesbrough v Sunderland on this website on Wednesday, 26 April from 19:00 BST.
