BBC Sport - Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Managers look ahead to 'big' Tees-Wear derby

Before Wednesday's Tees-Wear derby, Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew feels his side's recent form has been a "massive disappointment" while Sunderland manager David Moyes believes a win would be the "first part" of survival in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Sunderland manager charged over 'slap' comment

Follow text commentary of Middlesbrough v Sunderland on this website on Wednesday, 26 April from 19:00 BST.

