The draw for group stage of the Confederation Cup is completed

DR Congo's TP Mazembe will defend their Confederation Cup title after being knocked out of the African Champions League for a second successive season

TP Mazembe of DR Congo face trips to South Africa, Guinea and Gabon as they bid to defend their Confederation Cup title.

The five-time African champions have been draw in a pool with SuperSport United, Horoya and Mounana in the expanded group stage.

Three-time winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia will face South Africa's Platinum Stars, debutants Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland and Mouloudia Alger from Algeria.

Moroccan side FUS Rabat, who won the tournament in 2010, face two sides making the debuts in the group stages in Rivers United of Nigeria and Uganda's KCCA.

The group is completed by Tunisia's Club Africain, who were crowned continental champions in 1991 and runners-up in this competition 20 years later.

African Confederation Cup Group A Group B FUS Rabat (Morocco) CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Club Africain (Tunisia) Platinum Stars (South Africa) Rivers Utd (Nigeria) Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) KCCA (Uganda) Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) Group C Group D Zesco Utd (Zambia) TP Mazembe (DR Congo, holders), Recreativo Libolo (Angola), SuperSport Utd (South Africa) Al Hilal Obeid (Sudan) Horoya (Guinea) Smouha (Egypt) CF Mounana (Gabon)

Rivers United were the last team to qualify for the group stage with a 2-0 aggregate win over Rayon Sports after a goalless draw in Rwanda on Saturday.

The first leg of the tie was postponed due to the the commemorations for the genocide in Rwanda.

First group matches due to be played on the weekend of 12-14 May.

The top two from each group will progress to the quarter-finals with the final set to be played over two legs in November.