BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss praises players after Southampton win

Conte applauds Chelsea desire

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised his side's commitment and desire after they beat Southampton 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton

