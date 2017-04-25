BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss praises players after Southampton win
Conte applauds Chelsea desire
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised his side's commitment and desire after they beat Southampton 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton
