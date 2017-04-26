Moussa Dembele: Celtic striker to miss Scottish Cup final through injury

Dembele pulled up injured after 34 minutes at Hampden

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will miss the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May through injury.

The 20-year-old suffered a hamstring problem in the first half of Sunday's semi-final win over Rangers.

Dembele's agent, Mamadi Fofana, told BBC Scotland that the player would be sidelined for "five or six weeks".

"Moussa did not have a full pre-season last summer and along with playing a lot of games this season that is why he is injured," he said.

Dembele was replaced with Leigh Griffiths after 34 minutes at Hampden.

The France U21 international, signed from Fulham, has scored 32 goals in 49 appearances in his debut campaign for the Scottish champions.

Griffiths, who scored 40 last season but has been a regular on the substitutes' bench this season, has 14 goals in 36 appearances.

Celtic are seeking a domestic treble, having retained the Scottish Premiership title and beaten Aberdeen, who are second top in the league, in the League Cup final.