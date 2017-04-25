MLS salaries: Kaka highest-paid & Bastian Schweinsteiger seventh

Schweinsteiger
Bastian Schweinsteiger joined Chicago Fire on a free transfer last month

Orlando City midfielder Kaka will be the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer this season, with Chicago Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger seventh.

Brazil legend Kaka, 35, will receive a "guaranteed compensation" of £5.6m, with ex-Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger, 32, earning £4.2m.

Toronto forward Sebastian Giovinco (£5.5m) and midfielder Michael Bradley (£5.1m) complete the top three.

The MLS releases the salary information annually - it does not include bonuses.

Meanwhile, former England international left-back Ashley Cole, 36, will be paid £294,283 this season by LA Galaxy.

Kaka (Bra), Orlando City, £5.6m Giovani dos Santos (Mex), LA Galaxy, £4.3m
Sebastian Giovinco (Ita), Toronto, £5.5m Bastian Schweinsteiger (Ger), Chicago Fire, £4.2m
Michael Bradley (US), Toronto, £5.1m Jozy Altidore (US), Toronto, £3.8m
Andrea Pirlo (Ita), New York City, £4.6m Clint Dempsey (US), Seattle Sounders, £3m
David Villa (Spa), New York City, £4.4m Diego Valeri (Arg), Portland Timbers, £2m

*salaries correct at current exchange rate.

