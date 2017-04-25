Johan Cruyff: Dutch giants Ajax to rename stadium after club legend

Johan Cruyff and German defender Franz Beckenbauer (left) met at club level and in the 1974 World Cup final

Ajax's Amsterdam Arena will be renamed the Johan Cruyff Arena in tribute to the Dutch legend, who died in 2016.

The Dutch forward, widely regarded as one of the world's greatest players, spent 11 years at Ajax during two spells, and also managed the club for three years from 1985.

In his first spell as a player with Ajax he won six domestic league titles and three European Cups.

Cruyff died on 24 March 2016 following a battle with lung cancer.

Media playback is not supported on this device Johan Cruyff: "An icon of the Netherlands"