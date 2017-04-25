Oumar Niasse: Hull City striker has three-match ban overturned

Niasse has scored five times for Hull since joining on loan from Everton in January

Hull City forward Oumar Niasse has had a three-match ban overturned after his red card against Watford was rescinded.

The 27-year-old Senegal international was shown a straight red card for a tackle on M'Baye Niang during Hull's 2-0 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

However, Hull, who are two points above the relegation zone with four games to play, made a successful appeal to the Football Association.

It means Niasse will be available for Hull's trip to Southampton on Saturday.