David Moyes: Sunderland manager charged over 'slap' comment

Media playback is not supported on this device Moyes 'deeply regrets' slap remark

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association after telling BBC reporter Vicki Sparks she might "get a slap".

Moyes was caught on camera making the remarks after his team's draw against Burnley in the Premier League in March.

The 54-year-old has expressed "deep regret" for his response.

It came after an interview in which he was asked by Sparks if the presence of Sunderland's owner Ellis Short put extra pressure on him.

He said "no" but, after the interview, added that Sparks "might get a slap even though you're a woman" and that she should be "careful" next time she visited.

An FA statement said it is alleged his remarks were "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute", contrary to Rule E3(1).

The Scot has until 18:00 BST on Wednesday, 3 May to reply to the charge.

Sunderland are bottom of the Premier League, 12 points from safety, with six games remaining.

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes has been in charge of the Black Cats since last July.

Speaking on 3 April, Moyes said: "I deeply regret the comments I made. That's certainly not the person I am. I've accepted the mistake. I spoke to the BBC reporter, who accepted my apology."

The BBC confirmed that Moyes and Sparks had spoken about the exchange and the issue had been resolved.

A spokesman added: "Mr Moyes has apologised to our reporter and she has accepted his apology."