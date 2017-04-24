BBC Sport - Newcastle are promoted back to the Premier League after victory over Preston

Newcastle back in the big time

Just 348 days after relegation, Newcastle are back in the Premier League after thrashing Preston 4-1 to seal automatic promotion.

READ MORE: Newcastle boss needs transfer funds - Alan Shearer

