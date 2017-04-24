BBC Sport - Newcastle are promoted back to the Premier League after victory over Preston
Newcastle back in the big time
- From the section Football
Just 348 days after relegation, Newcastle are back in the Premier League after thrashing Preston 4-1 to seal automatic promotion.
