Ched Evans: Sheffield United set to re-sign striker from Chesterfield

League One champions Sheffield United are set to re-sign striker Ched Evans from Chesterfield.

BBC Radio Sheffield reports the Blades have agreed a fee of £500,000 with the Spireites, who have been relegated to League Two.

Evans, 28, joined Chesterfield last summer and scored seven goals in 29 appearances this season.

He scored 42 goals in 103 league appearances in his first spell at Bramall Lane.

In October 2016 Evans was found not guilty, following a retrial, of raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel room in 2011.

He was initially found guilty in 2012 and served two-and-a-half years of a five-year prison sentence, but his conviction was quashed in April 2016.

More to follow.