Frantisek Rajtoral: Former Czech Republic international in apparent suicide

Rajtoral, pictured here in 2007, played 14 times for the Czech Republic with his most recent cap coming in 2014

Czech footballer Frantisek Rajtoral has died at the age of 31 in an apparent suicide.

Rajtoral played 14 times for his country and was part of the squad that reached the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

The defender joined Turkish top-flight club Gaziantepspor in 2016, having spent seven years with Viktoria Plzen, where he won the Czech league twice.

The Czech Football Association expressed its "deepest condolences to all his relatives".

Plzen paid tribute to their former player, saying in a statement: "Rest in peace Rajt, we will all miss you so much, we will never forget you."

Turkish media reported Rajtoral was found hanged at his home after Gaziantepspor alerted authorities to his absence on Sunday.

"Unfortunately I can confirm that the news of suicide is true," the club's president Ibrahim Kizil told Turkish media outlet Sporx.

"His team-mates were concerned after Rajtoral didn't participate in today's training session.

"He had good spirits, he didn't seem to have any problem. I really don't know why he did such a thing."