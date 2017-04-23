BBC Sport - PFA Player of the Year: Chelsea's N'Golo Kante wins 2016-17 award
Kante wins PFA Player of the Year award
- From the section Football
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wins the 2016-17 PFA Player of the Year award, with Manchester City's Lucy Bronze claiming the women's prize, Birmingham's Jess Carter named Women's Young Player of the Year and Dele Alli of Tottenham the young player winner for the second successive year.
READ MORE:Kante wins PFA Player of the Year award
