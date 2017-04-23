Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola vows that his side will "come back stronger next season" after losing 2-1 after extra-time to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley - the club's last chance of silverware in his first season in charge.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (aet)

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup semi-finals here.

Available to UK users only.