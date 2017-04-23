BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Man City (aet): Pep Guardiola vows Blues will 'come back stronger'
Man City will come back stronger - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola vows that his side will "come back stronger next season" after losing 2-1 after extra-time to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley - the club's last chance of silverware in his first season in charge.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (aet)
