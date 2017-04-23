BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Man City (aet): Arsene Wenger hails 'great performance'
Wenger praises Arsenal's 'great performance'
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises his side's "great performance" after beating Manchester City 2-1 in extra-time in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (aet)
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup semi-finals here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired