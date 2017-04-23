BBC Sport - FA Cup: Alexis Sanchez pounces to put Arsenal ahead
Sanchez pounces to put Arsenal ahead
- From the section Football
Alexis Sanchez pounces on a loose ball to put Arsenal 2-1 up in extra-time against Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (aet)
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup semi-finals here.
Available to UK users only.
