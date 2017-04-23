Lazio 6-2 Palermo

Ciro Immobile scored in the eighth and ninth minutes

Lazio became the first side to score five goals in the opening 26 minutes of a Serie A match since 1938 as they thrashed struggling Palermo.

The capital side, who move up to fourth in the table, led 2-0 within 10 minutes thanks to Ciro Immobile's double.

Keita Balde Diao then scored a hat-trick between the 21st and 26th minutes to complete the first-half scoring.

Andrea Rispoli scored twice after the break for Palermo before Luca Crecco's last-minute sixth goal for Lazio.

The only other team to score five goals as quickly in an Italian top-flight match were Juventus, who scored all theirs in 21 minutes in a 5-2 win over Fiorentina 79 years ago.