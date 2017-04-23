BBC Sport - Burnley 0-2 Man Utd: Sean Dyche frustrated to concede two 'poor' goals
Dyche frustrated to concede two 'poor' goals
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche feels his side put in a good performance against Manchester United but is frustrated they let in two "poor" goals in their 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-2 Man Utd
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired