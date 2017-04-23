BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace: Palace targeted Liverpool on corners - Sam Allardyce
'We targeted Liverpool's corner vulnerability'
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says his analysts highlighted Liverpool's vulnerability from corners which helped them deliver a surprise 2-1 win over the Reds at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
