BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace: Jurgen Klopp rallies Reds to 'stay positive'
Liverpool must stay positive - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side must "stay positive" and "squeeze everything out of the season" after they lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
