BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace: Jurgen Klopp rallies Reds to 'stay positive'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side must "stay positive" and "squeeze everything out of the season" after they lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace

