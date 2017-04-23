DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu nets controversial winner for Villarreal

Bakambu has scored eight league goals for Villarreal this season

DR Congo striker Cedric Bakambu helped Villarreal to move back to within eight points of the Spanish La Liga top four with a controversial stoppage-time winner to deny Leganes.

Leganes goalkeeper Iago Herrerin complained that Bakambu handled the ball for the winner in the 92nd minute.

"He scored with his hand," Herrerin said. "We are fighting for our lives. It was impossible not to see it."

Leganes sit just above the relegation zone, while Villarreal stay fifth.

Bakambu had put Villarreal ahead on 68 minutes, before Miguel Angel Guerrero looked to have salvage a vital point for Leganes, equalising in the 90th minute.

However, Bakambu struck again just two minutes later and the winner was allowed to stand, despite the Congolese striker having appeared to handle the ball to turn home Jonathan dos Santos's cross.

The dramatic late win for the Yellow Submarine kept them in the hunt for European places.

Bakambu later simply tweeted: "Job's done."