BBC Sport - Burnley 0-2 Man Utd: It was a great result that we deserved - Jose Mourinho
It was a great result that we deserved - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Jose Mourinho says Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Burnley was deserved as his side kept up the chase for the top four in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-2 Man Utd
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired