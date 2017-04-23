BBC Sport - Burnley 0-2 Man Utd: It was a great result that we deserved - Jose Mourinho

It was a great result that we deserved - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Burnley was deserved as his side kept up the chase for the top four in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-2 Man Utd

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST.

Top videos

Video

It was a great result that we deserved - Mourinho

Video

Sanchez pounces to put Arsenal ahead

Video

Inspirational end to London Marathon for two runners

Video

Arsenal level through Monreal

Video

Is this the 'shot of the century' from GB's Rae?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Great Aguero finish puts Man City ahead

Video

Liverpool hammer Yeovil in first Spring Series match

Video

Wanjiru holds off Bekele to win London Marathon

Video

Man City's goal controversially disallowed

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham

Video

What was Rory McLeod trying to do here?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Begu beats Watson to close the tie

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired