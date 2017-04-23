WSL 1 Spring Series: Liverpool beat Yeovil, Birmingham held by Sunderland

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Yeovil Town Ladies 1-4 Liverpool Ladies - Highlights

Liverpool Ladies arrived at newly-promoted Yeovil Town Ladies without any kit but left with all three points after a convincing 4-1 win to start their Women's Super League One Spring Series season.

The Reds, who announced a new shirt sponsorship deal on Wednesday, left their kit behind for the trip to Somerset and consequently lined up in the Lady Glovers' yellow away strip at Huish Park - which were also adorned with their opponents' names.

The unfamiliar colours - and names - did not seem to affect the visitors, as Alex Greenwood's penalty, Gemma Bonner's strike and Katie Zelem's double put them 4-0 up.

But WSL 2 champions Yeovil, playing their first ever match in the top flight, were buoyed by a late penalty from the club's top scorer Sarah Wiltshire, who has re-signed for the Spring Series after giving birth earlier this year.

Another positive for Yeovil was that they recorded the largest home attendance in their history, with 1,897 watching their debut in the top division.

In Sunday's other top-flight game, Birmingham City were held to a goalless draw at home to Sunderland.

The Blues, who reached May's Women's FA Cup final after knocking out Arsenal and Chelsea, hit the bar through Ellen White and went close through Paige Williams and Sarah Mayling, but Sunderland held on.

Both sides played in Yeovil Town kits at Huish Park - Liverpool played in an unfamiliar yellow

Top-flight newcomers Yeovil join Bristol - who were promoted with them in 2016 - on one defeat so far after the Vixens lost to Reading on Saturday.

For Sunderland - who reverted to part-time status and replaced former boss Carlton Fairweather with Melanie Reay in the winter - Sunday's clean sheet was their first in all competitions since July.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's scheduled game against Notts County on Sunday was cancelled after the news of Notts' liquidation on Friday, leaving nine teams in the top flight this term.

Neither of last year's top two - Manchester City and Chelsea - had a league game on the opening weekend.

Their meeting was rearranged for 25 May because of Saturday's Champions League semi-final first leg, which City lost 3-1 to French holders Lyon.