BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City's goal controversially disallowed
Man City's goal controversially disallowed
- From the section Football
Raheem Sterling's goal for Manchester City is ruled out after the linesman says Leroy Sane's cross went out of play behind the goal before coming back in, during their FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal at Wembley.
