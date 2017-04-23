BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (aet) highlights
Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Man City (aet)
Alexis Sanchez scores an extra-time winner as Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley to reach a third FA Cup final in four seasons.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (aet)
