Arsenal v Man City: Wenger challenges his British stars before FA Cup semi-final

Arsenal have won six of 11 FA Cup semi-finals under Wenger

Arsene Wenger has challenged Arsenal's British players to take responsibility for the club's future.

The French manager has yet to say whether he will sign a new contract to stay beyond this season, but believes the spirit he has created in 20 years at the club can live on without him.

"It's more natural for local players because they have been educated in Arsenal - players like Ramsey, Chamberlain," Wenger said.

"They have to take charge."

He added: "They should lead and take responsibility to say 'yes, that is how we want to behave, this is how we want to play, let's go together'.

"If they didn't want it, that would be a huge disappointment."

Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City (kick-off 15:00 BST), which could be Wenger's last trip to Wembley Stadium, is also his 11th semi-final as Arsenal manager. It is the Gunners' last chance of a trophy this season.

Wenger could field as many as five British players - Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott, Kieran Gibbs and Rob Holding - but he says a player's nationality is less important to him than "players who integrate the values of the club" and are "ready to defend these values".

"A lot is said about my future but my future is more important in the value and spirit of what we have built in 20 years than my own person," added the 67-year-old Frenchman.

Wembley memories for Guardiola

In the opposite dugout, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has happy memories of Wembley as both a player and a manager with Barcelona.

The Spaniard was a member of the Barca side who won the European Cup at the ground in 1992 and he was manager when the side beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League final in 2011.

Guardiola said: "Wembley in my life has been so important in terms of football. We were able to win the first Champions League when Ronald Koeman made a fantastic goal against the Sampdoria of Roberto Mancini.

"The second one, we beat one of the best teams in the world in Manchester United at Wembley and, especially the way we played, always I will remember in my heart.

"Wembley is an important part of my life. Going back there will always be special."