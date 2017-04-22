Jeff Stelling: Dave Jones urged to quit as Hartlepool United manager

Jeff Stelling is from Hartlepool and a keen supporter of the town's football club

Television presenter and Hartlepool president Jeff Stelling has told the club's manager Dave Jones to "quit now" in an impassioned on-air message.

Stelling, hosting Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, told viewers: "This isn't personal to Dave Jones but for the good of the club, walk now.

"[Director] Pam Duxbury, chairman Gary Coxall, if it means sacking him, do so."

Pools dropped into the League Two relegation zone on Saturday.

Their 2-0 home loss to Barnet leaves them two points from safety with two games to play, and facing the prospect of relegation to the National League.

Jones was appointed as successor to Craig Hignett in January 2017, with Pools 19th on 27 points.

Since then they have taken just 16 further points, and dropped to 23rd.

Jones has spent much of his career managing in higher divisions during a career that has included spells at Stockport, Southampton, Wolves, Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday, and Stelling told the 60-year-old "this is not your level of football".

The 62-year-old added: "If it means me retiring or resigning as club president I do so happily. Do it now, do it today."

Following the loss to Barnet, Jones told the Hartlepool Mail: "I've fought all my life and I won't stop, and I don't expect the players to stop.

"It's disappointing, we are trying to fight for our lives and you want to see more than is happening at this moment in time.

"I come here and put my reputation on the line and I'm going to fight for that reputation."

Stelling, who was born in the town and is a prominent supporter of the club, replaced MP Peter Mandelson in the role as club president in October 2015.