BBC Sport - Nemanja Matic: New Man Utd signing scores thunderbolt for Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final
New Man Utd signing Matic scores thunderbolt for Chelsea
- From the section Football
As Manchester United complete the signing of Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m, relive his thunderbolt for the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.
READ MORE: Man Utd complete £40m Matic signing
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired