BBC Sport - West Ham 0-0 Everton: Slaven Bilic says Hammers deserved three points
I couldn't have asked for more - Bilic
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says he could not have asked any more of his team, adding that they "deserved three points" from their goalless home draw with Everton.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-0 Everton
