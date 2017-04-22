BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dele Alli equalises from stunning Eriksen cross

Alli equalises from stunning Eriksen cross

Tottenham's Dele Alli volleys home against Chelsea after Christian Eriksen's stunning cross in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Watch live coverage of Chelsea v Tottenham here.

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup semi-finals here.

Available to UK users only.

