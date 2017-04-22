BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dele Alli equalises from stunning Eriksen cross
Alli equalises from stunning Eriksen cross
Football
Tottenham's Dele Alli volleys home against Chelsea after Christian Eriksen's stunning cross in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
