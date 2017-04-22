BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea regain lead with Willian penalty
Chelsea regain lead with Willian penalty
- From the section Football
Chelsea's Willian slots home a penalty after Tottenham's Son Heung-min slides in on Victor Moses in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham
