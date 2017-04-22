BBC Sport - Hull 2-0 Watford: Marco Silva proud of Hull players & fans

Silva proud of Hull players & fans

Hull City head coach Marco Silva says he feels a sense of "pride" in his players and fans, after his team secured a 2-0 win against Watford, despite being down to ten men.

MATCH REPORT: Hull 2-0 Watford

Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:20 BST.

