BBC Sport - West Ham 0-0 Everton: Ronald Koeman criticises Toffees' 'poor' performance

Koeman criticises Everton's 'poor' performance

Ronald Koeman says there were "a lot of negatives" in Everton's performance after their stalemate at West Ham.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-0 Everton

