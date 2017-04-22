BBC Sport - Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough: We have to regroup - Steve Agnew
Boro have to regroup - Agnew
Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew says his team have to "regroup" for their next game against Sunderland after their heavy 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough
