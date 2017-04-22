BBC Sport - Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough: Eddie Howe says Cherries were worthy winners
Cherries made 'electric start' - Howe
- From the section Football
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side made an "electric start" to their 4-0 victory over Middlesbrough, and were worthy winners despite playing most of the game against 10 men.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough
Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:20 BST.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired