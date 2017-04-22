Hibernian 2-3 Aberdeen: 'Pathetic' start cost Hibs says boss Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon (right) blamed Hibs' Hampden defeat on their poor start

Hibernian made a "pathetic and totally unacceptable" start as they lost 3-2 to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, said manager Neil Lennon.

Adam Rooney gave Dons the lead after just 12 seconds, and Ryan Christie struck the second on 25 minutes.

Grant Holt, 36, headed Hibs' first and set up Dylan McGeouch's leveller, but Jonny Hayes' shot deflected in off Darren McGregor for Aberdeen's winner.

"I needed a 36-year-old to come on and get us playing," Lennon said.

"He was brilliant. We scored two fabulous goals and then we're in the ascendancy. They got a huge slice of luck with the third goal.

"The first 30 minutes was pathetic and totally unacceptable. It's nothing to do with tactics or formations, it's to do with decision-making and individual errors."

Lennon accused some of his players of "hiding" and "not taking responsibility".

"We didn't deserve to lose the game but you can't give a team like Aberdeen a two-goal head-start," he said.

"Anything can happen once it gets back to 2-2. It just wasn't our day, but I'm not happy with the way we approached the game.

"Gallant losers are losers."

Lennon, who has led his side to the Scottish Championship title, admitted holders Hibs had been "caught cold" as Rooney scored following a mistake by McGregor.

"Darren has a lapse in concentration," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"Aberdeen haven't worked to score three goals. The first two goals are unforgiveable.

"They've got loads of character but they shouldn't have to fight back in the first place.

"They'll go away with loads of regret. They were as good as Aberdeen if not better.

"I felt we were good enough and had the players to go to the final and beat Aberdeen and it was certainly in evidence today for long parts of the game. "