BBC Sport - Swansea 2-0 Stoke: Paul Clement says Swans have winning 'momentum'
- From the section Football
Swansea head coach Paul Clement says his team now have the "momentum" in the battle for survival in the Premier League, after their 2-0 win against Stoke City.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 2-0 Stoke
Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:20 BST.
