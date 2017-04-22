Ugo Ehiogu: Football pays tribute after former England defender's death

From the section

Football world remembers 'inspirational' Ehiogu

Former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu is being honoured at football matches this weekend.

Ehiogu died at the age of 44 on Friday, after suffering a cardiac arrest at Tottenham's training centre on Thursday.

Both teams will wear black armbands at Spurs' FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday (17:15 BST).

A minute's applause will be held before kick-off, with Villa's derby against Birmingham following suit on Sunday.

A giant screen outside Wembley Stadium before Saturday's FA Cup semi-final bears a picture of Ehiogu. who was capped four times by England

Aston Villa have put an image of Ehiogu on a billboard outside Villa Park. He made over 200 appearances for the club between 1991 and 2000, winning the League Cup twice.

A minute's applause was held before Norwich's Championship game against Brighton at Carrow Road on Friday