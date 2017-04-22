Ugo Ehiogu: Football pays tribute after former England defender's death
Former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu is being honoured at football matches this weekend.
Ehiogu died at the age of 44 on Friday, after suffering a cardiac arrest at Tottenham's training centre on Thursday.
Both teams will wear black armbands at Spurs' FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday (17:15 BST).
A minute's applause will be held before kick-off, with Villa's derby against Birmingham following suit on Sunday.