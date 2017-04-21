BBC Sport - Chelsea v Tottenham: Antonio Conte says Spurs are 'great power in English football'

Spurs are now 'a great power in English football'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says Tottenham should now be considered "a great power in English football" going into Saturday's FA Cup semi-final between the sides.

READ MORE: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur preview

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur: Watch live on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

