BBC Sport - Ugo Ehiogu: Football world remembers 'inspirational' player

Football world remembers 'inspirational' Ehiogu

The world of football pays tribute to former England defender Ugo Ehiogu, who has died at the age of 44.

READ MORE: Southgate 'stunned' by Ehiogu death

WATCH MORE: Ehiogu scores for England in Spain friendly in 2001

Top videos

Video

Football world remembers 'inspirational' Ehiogu

Video

GB's Downie wins historic all-around gold

Video

O'Sullivan wins vital frame against Murphy, despite distraction

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Nine trick shots, six sports, one snooker table

  • From the section Snooker
Video

GB's Hall claims European all-around bronze

Video

From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story

Video

Five great baskets as Sharks overcome Wolves

Video

'Should I go home & cry?' - Fabregas on life on the bench

Video

Spurs are now 'a great power in English football'

Video

Wilson beats former champion Bingham - watch five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

How Benteke & other refugees have helped football

Video

Dembele 'not scared' to play at Wembley

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired