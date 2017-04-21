Bastia: Ligue 1 club must play home game at a neutral ground after crowd trouble

Bastia play on the French island of Corsica

Bastia must play their next home game behind closed doors at a neutral ground after their Ligue 1 match with Lyon was abandoned on Sunday.

Kick-off was delayed by 55 minutes, as Bastia fans tried to attack visiting Lyon players during their warm-up.

Lyon were then persuaded to start the match - having initially refused - before a further incident caused the abandonment at half-time.

Bastia's next home game is against Rennes on 29 April.

The French league's disciplinary commission said that "in view of the seriousness" of the incidents, it had suspended the Armand-Cesari stadium as a precautionary measure and would "relocate SC Bastia's next home game to a neutral ground behind closed doors".

The league also ordered the space allocated to visiting fans to be closed at Bastia's away games, without specifying how long this closure would last for.

Bastia are bottom of Ligue 1, three points from safety.

The Corsican club were made to close part of their stadium for three matches after a group of supporters shouted racist insults at Nice striker Mario Balotelli during a 1-1 draw in January.