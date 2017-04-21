BBC Sport - Chelsea v Tottenham: Cesc Fabregas on life as a substitute
'Should I go home & cry?' - Fabregas on life on the bench
Football
Midfielder Cesc Fabregas talks about his fight for a place in the Chelsea starting XI this season under Antonio Conte, ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.
