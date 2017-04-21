BBC Sport - Chelsea v Tottenham: Mousa Dembele 'not scared' to play at Wembley
Dembele 'not scared' to play at Wembley
- From the section Football
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele says Spurs are not scared of playing at Wembley in their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, despite their poor record at the ground. Since Wembley was reopened in early 2007, Spurs have won twice in nine visits.
