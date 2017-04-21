Eilidh Barbour is joined by former Liverpool and Wales striker Dean Saunders for this week's Football Focus for BBC World News.

Mousa Dembele chats to Garth Crooks about the possibility of a Tottenham double, while Cesc Fabregas has the same dream with Chelsea.

World Cup winner Carli Lloyd talks about life at Manchester City as they prepare to face Lyon in the Champions League.

And Chris Hughton looks forward to next season and Brighton's promotion to the big time.