Weekend's top English and Scottish previews

Kante &amp; Dembele
Chelsea face Tottenham in one of this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals

FA Cup semi-finals, Scottish Cup semi-finals and the Premier League take centre stage this weekend.

Find team news, stats and quotes from the games below.

All games are 15:00 BST kick-offs unless otherwise stated.

Saturday, 22 April

FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea v Tottenham (17:15 BST)

Premier League

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Hull City v Watford

Swansea City v Stoke City

West Ham v Everton

Scottish Cup semi-final

Hibernian v Aberdeen (12:15 BST)

Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

Manchester City v Lyon (14:00 BST)

Sunday, 23 April

FA Cup semi-final

Arsenal v Manchester City

Premier League

Burnley v Manchester United (14:15 BST)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (16:30 BST)

Scottish Cup semi-final

Celtic v Rangers (12:00 BST)

Chelsea v Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final is live on Saturday, 22 April on BBC One from 16:50 BST and on BBC Radio 5 live from 17:15 BST, along with live text commentary online.

