Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid19:45Barcelona
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Barcelona

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale
Real Madrid have not won La Liga since Gareth Bale joined them in 2013

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text coverage and report on the BBC Sport website

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale could return from injury for Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona as they look to close in on a first La Liga title since 2012.

The Wales forward, 27, has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury but returned to training on Thursday.

Barca are without forward Neymar, who is serving a suspension after being sent off against Malaga on 8 April.

Real, who have one game in hand, lead second-placed Barca, champions for the past two years, by three points.

Pick the best Barca-Real Madrid XI

Imagine you could pick from the combined squads of Barcelona and Real Madrid - tasty but testing. Who would you choose?

A home win at the Bernabeu would send Zinedine Zidane's side six points clear of Barca, who have five games left after Sunday. It would also give the European champions the head-to-head advantage - which is used to separate teams level on points in Spain.

Luis Enrique's side are looking to bounce back against their bitter rivals after being knocked out of the Champions League quarter-final by Juventus in midweek - the second successive season they have failed to reach the semi-finals.

This is Enrique's last El Clasico in charge of Barcelona after the 46-year-old announced in March he was stepping down at the end of the season.

Barca are in the final of the Copa del Rey but Enrique knows that even if his side beat Alaves on 27 May, it will be scant consolation if they fail to win La Liga following another disappointing European campaign.

Analysis: A game like no other

Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman on BBC Radio 5 live

El Clasico is not like Everton against Liverpool or even Liverpool against Manchester United where there is a lot of rivalry. The fans hate each other when this comes round. I was there when Luis Figo had a pig's head thrown at him.

What you don't realise is that there were whisky bottles and mobile phones on the pitch as well - anything they could throw, they threw.

There were armed guards running alongside the team coach with rifles pointing out at anyone. If it was in England, you'd be absolutely shocked it went on. If anything this fixture seems to have got bigger and the rivalry has got more intense.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 23rd April 2017

    View all Spanish La Liga fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Real Madrid3123624975
    2Barcelona3222646172
    3Atl Madrid3219853565
    4Sevilla3319861965
    5Villarreal3215982054
    6Ath Bilbao3216511853
    7Real Sociedad3216412352
    8Eibar3214810850
    9Espanyol3213109249
    10Celta Vigo3113513-344
    11Alavés32111011-843
    12Valencia3211714-740
    13Las Palmas3210814-638
    14Real Betis329716-1634
    15Malaga328915-1333
    16Deportivo La Coruña3271015-1531
    17Leganés326917-2327
    18Sporting Gijón325720-3022
    19Granada334821-4320
    20Osasuna323821-4117
    View full Spanish La Liga table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired