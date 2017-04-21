Real Madrid v Barcelona

Real Madrid have not won La Liga since Gareth Bale joined them in 2013

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live text coverage and report on the BBC Sport website

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale could return from injury for Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona as they look to close in on a first La Liga title since 2012.

The Wales forward, 27, has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury but returned to training on Thursday.

Barca are without forward Neymar, who is serving a suspension after being sent off against Malaga on 8 April.

Real, who have one game in hand, lead second-placed Barca, champions for the past two years, by three points.

A home win at the Bernabeu would send Zinedine Zidane's side six points clear of Barca, who have five games left after Sunday. It would also give the European champions the head-to-head advantage - which is used to separate teams level on points in Spain.

Luis Enrique's side are looking to bounce back against their bitter rivals after being knocked out of the Champions League quarter-final by Juventus in midweek - the second successive season they have failed to reach the semi-finals.

This is Enrique's last El Clasico in charge of Barcelona after the 46-year-old announced in March he was stepping down at the end of the season.

Barca are in the final of the Copa del Rey but Enrique knows that even if his side beat Alaves on 27 May, it will be scant consolation if they fail to win La Liga following another disappointing European campaign.

Analysis: A game like no other

Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman on BBC Radio 5 live

El Clasico is not like Everton against Liverpool or even Liverpool against Manchester United where there is a lot of rivalry. The fans hate each other when this comes round. I was there when Luis Figo had a pig's head thrown at him.

What you don't realise is that there were whisky bottles and mobile phones on the pitch as well - anything they could throw, they threw.

There were armed guards running alongside the team coach with rifles pointing out at anyone. If it was in England, you'd be absolutely shocked it went on. If anything this fixture seems to have got bigger and the rivalry has got more intense.