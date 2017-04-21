BBC Sport - Ugo Ehiogu's England goal in a friendly against Spain in 2001
Archive: Ehiogu scores for England in Spain friendly
- From the section Football
Former Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu, who has died at the age of 44, scores for England in a friendly against Spain at Villa Park in 2001 during the second of four caps for his country.
READ MORE: Ugo Ehiogu - Former England defender dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired